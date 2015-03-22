AMSTERDAM, March 22 Anass Achahbar scored two dream goals for Feyenoord as they beat runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Sunday to delay their opponents' march to the Dutch league title.

The 21-year-old Achahbar, handed a place in the starting line-up for the first time this season after his match-winning performance as a substitute against FC Dordrecht last week, opened the scoring with a beauty just before the hour mark.

Taking a long ball hit high into the PSV box onto his foot, he swivelled and struck it on the volley into the back of the net.

Achahbar then netted a second with similar aplomb just four minutes later.

In between, Memphis Depay missed a good chance to equalise for PSV but he did reduce the two-goal deficit in the 68th minute.

PSV stay top on 70 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Ajax Amsterdam, who play later on Sunday.

Feyenoord consolidated third place as they advanced to 54 points, five behind Ajax.

Earlier on Sunday, PEC Zwolle continued their slide down the table and dropped to seventh as they were held 1-1 at home by Excelsior Rotterdam while Groningen and Twente Enschede drew 2-2. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)