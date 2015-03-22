(Updates with quotes and Ajax match)

AMSTERDAM, March 22 Anass Achahbar scored two dream goals for Feyenoord as they beat runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Sunday to delay their opponents' march to the Dutch league title.

PSV's slip enabled champions Ajax Amsterdam to cut Eindhoven's lead at the top to eight points when Davy Klaassen conjured up a late winner in their 1-0 home victory over ADO Den Haag.

The 21-year-old Achahbar, handed a place in the starting line-up for the first time this season after his match-winning performance as a substitute against FC Dordrecht last week, opened the scoring in front of his home fans with a beauty just before the hour mark.

Taking a long ball hit high into the PSV box onto his foot, he swivelled and struck it on the volley into the back of the net.

Achahbar then netted a second with similar aplomb just four minutes later.

In between, Memphis Depay missed a good chance to equalise for PSV but he did reduce the two-goal deficit in the 68th minute.

PSV stay top on 70 points as Ajax moved on to 62 points with their win. "We mustn't suffer any championship stress," warned PSV coach Phillip Cocu after his side's defeat.

"What is now important is that we impose ourselves (in the next game) against Twente. We mustn't panic because we lost a game. It is not dramatic, it is rather something to learn from."

Feyenoord consolidated third place as they advanced to 54 points, eight behind Ajax, who prevailed despite a laboured performance following their Europa League exit on Thursday.

The Dutch international Klaassen eventually earned them the points in the 80th minute when he headed home a free kick.

Earlier on Sunday, PEC Zwolle continued their slide down the table and dropped to seventh as they were held 1-1 at home by Excelsior Rotterdam while Groningen and Twente Enschede drew 2-2.