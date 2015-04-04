AMSTERDAM, April 4 Memphis Depay, the leading scorer in the Dutch league, struck twice as PSV Eindhoven crushed distracted FC Twente 5-0 in Enschede on Saturday.

The win moved PSV to 73 points from 29 matches, 11 clear of second-placed Ajax Amsterdam though they have played a game more.

Depay took his tally for the season to 19 goals with two late strikes after the damage had been done in the first half when the visitors netted three times.

Former Twente striker Luuk de Jong silenced the home fans on his return to Enschede with a simple finish after Luciano Narsingh's shot rebounded into his path just before the half-hour mark.

Twente rested a number of first team players ahead of their Dutch Cup final semi-final against PEC Zwolle on Tuesday and they looked all at sea as Jeffrey Bruma headed home a corner from Adam Maher.

It was 3-0 in first half stoppage-time when Georginio Wijnaldum scored, with Narsingh the provider from a low cross and with the fight having been knocked out of the home side, Depay took advantage with two goals in the final 15 minutes.

Fifth-placed Vitesse needed a fortunate own goal to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw with Groningen in Arnhem.

PEC Zwolle moved into sixth with a 1-0 home win over Willem II. Defender Bram van Polen scored his first goal of the season 15 minutes from time.

Hereenveen, in seventh, were held to a 0-0 draw by NAC Breda, who dropped into the relegation playoff places after Heracles came from behind to beat bottom side Dordrecht 3-2. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Douglas Beattie)