AMSTERDAM, April 5 Substitute Gevero Markiet snatched a late equaliser for Utrecht as they held second-placed Ajax Amsterdam to a 1-1 draw in the Dutch league on Sunday that left PSV Eindhoven with a sizeable lead at the top.

A high ball into the penalty area was set up by Mark van der Maarel and Markiet fired home with his left foot in the 84th minute after Ajax had taken the lead just after halftime.

Ajax's goal was a touch fortunate, a corner deflecting in off Utrecht defender Ramon Leeuwin whose day got even worse in the closing stages when he was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Nicolai Boilesen.

The visitors were unable to hold on for their first win in Utrecht for six years though and are now 10 points behind PSV who were 5-0 away winners on Saturday against Twente Enschede.

PSV need to win just two of their remaining five games to claim a first league title since 2008.

Elvis Manu scored twice as Feyenoord consolidated third place with a 4-1 away thrashing of AZ Alkmaar, who stay fourth.

An own goal from Derrick Luckassen handed Feyenoord a second minute lead which was doubled in the 39th minute by Anass Achahbar. Manu then netted twice before a bad error by goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer led to an own goal by Sven van Beek for AZ's consolation.

Feyenoord are on 57 points and AZ on 50. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Martyn Herman)