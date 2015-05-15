AMSTERDAM May 15 Steven Berghuis of AZ Alkmaar and Groningen's Tjaronn Chery were called up for the first time as the Netherlands named 30 players on Friday for a training camp ahead of next month's vital Euro 2016 qualifier in Latvia.

Champions PSV Eindhoven have eight players in the squad named by coach Guus Hiddink and captain Robin van Persie returns after injury ruled him out of the last game in March.

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, however, was ruled out through injury.

The players will assemble, dependent on club commitments, from May 25. Others will join later, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Friday.

The Dutch lie third in Group A with seven points from five matches behind leaders the Czech Republic (13 points) and Iceland (12).

The Netherlands play Latvia in Riga on June 12 after a friendly against the United States in Amsterdam on June 5.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Bruno Martins Indi (FC Porto), Karim Rekik (PSV Eindhoven), Sven van Beek (Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Tjaronn Chery (Groningen), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers), Davy Propper (Vitesse Arnhem), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (AZ Alkmaar), Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong (both PSV Eindhoven), Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Robin van Persie (Manchester United). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)