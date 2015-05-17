AMSTERDAM May 17 American Aron Johannsson scored twice as AZ Alkmaar thumped Excelsior 4-1 on Sunday to grab third place after the final round of Dutch league matches this season.

AZ moved above Feyenoord into third with 62 points from their 34 matches and their reward will be a place in the third round of qualifying for the Europa League in the next campaign.

Ten-man Feyenoord lost 3-0 at PEC Zwolle and must now go through Dutch league qualifiers for the teams finishing fourth to seventh in order to book their place in European club football next term.

Ben Rienstra scored the opening goal for the hosts, before Tomas Necid doubled the advantage from the penalty-spot midway through the second half.

Feyenoord midfielder Rick Karsdorp received a red card for the foul that led to the penalty and their misery was compounded late on when Necid added a third for PEC.

Feyenoord will now meet seventh-place Heerenveen in the semifinals of the qualifiers, while PEC tackle Vitesse Arnhem.

Champions PSV Eindhoven scored four minutes into injury-time to secure a 3-2 win at ADO Den Haag; but there was no final goal for Manchester United-bound striker Memphis Depay.

Instead it was Luciano Narsingh, Luuk de Jong and a late strike from Georginio Wijnaldum which provided the win. Depay was taken off with seven minutes to go to allow the PSV fans to show their appreciation ahead of his move to the Premier League.

Relegated Dordrecht left the top-flight in style with a 2-1 home win over second-placed Ajax Amsterdam.

Viktor Fischer had Ajax ahead, but goals in the final 20 minutes from Sean Klaiber and Ricky van Haaren gave the long-suffering Dordrecht fans some cheer.

Game of the day was the 5-4 victory for Groningen over NAC Breda, who will compete in the relegation play-offs.

Michael de Leeuw's hat-trick had Groningen 3-2 up at the break, before midfielder Tjaronn Chery extended their advantage in the second period.

But braces for Moroccan forward Adnane Tighadouini and Guyon Fernandez kept NAC in the game and level at 4-4, before Danny Hoesen grabbed a winner for Groningen three minutes from time.

In other matches, Willem II won 2-1 at Cambuur, FC Twente finished their dismal season with a 3-1 victory at Heerenveen and Heracles beat Go Ahead Eagles 1-0. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Douglas Beattie)