AMSTERDAM May 28 Heerenveen twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Vitesse Arnhem in the first leg of the final of the Dutch championship qualifiers for next season's Europa League.

Heerenveen's in-form German forward Mark Uth, who also set up their first goal, equalised in the 75th minute for the hosts.

Vitesse had taken the lead midway through the first half through Georgian forward Valeri Qazaishvili, but the teams were level at halftime when Luciano Slagveer netted.

Vitesse seized the advantage once more after 66 minutes as midfielder Davy Propper scored with a fine solo effort before Uth popped up to salvage a draw.

The second leg is in Arnhem on Sunday, with the winners of tie entering the Europa League third qualifying round. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)