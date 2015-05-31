AMSTERDAM May 31 Vitesse Arnhem recovered to beat visitors Heerenveen 5-2 with four second-half goals as they claimed a Europa League place on Sunday with a 7-4 aggregate win in the post-season playoffs.

Vitesse were 2-1 down at halftime but equalised with a Marko Vejinovic penalty before Davy Proper, Zakaria Labyad and Jan-Arie van der Heijden secured victory in the final 15 minutes.

Heerenveen, held 2-2 at home in Thursday's first leg, had opened the scoring after three minutes and were 2-1 up at the break after Mark Uth got his second of the game.

The Dutch league has a post-season playoff for one of their Europa Cup berths for the clubs finishing fourth to seventh.

Also on Sunday, Roda JC Kerkrade and De Graafschap won promotion to the top flight in playoff matches.

Roda bounced straight back with a 2-1 extra-time win at NAC Breda, who were relegated after 15 years in the top flight.

De Graafschap were promoted for the eighth time with a 1-0 victory at FC Volendam. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ken Ferris)