AMSTERDAM, June 1 Striker Bas Dost has pulled out of the Netherlands squad for two internationals over the next fortnight because of a hamstring injury, the Dutch Football Association said on Monday.

Dost played a full 90 minutes, including scoring a goal, for VfL Wolfsburg in their 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's German Cup final.

The Dutch still have a 26-man squad for Friday's friendly against the United States in Amsterdam and the Euro 2016 Group A qualifier against Latvia in Riga on June 12.

The Netherlands lie third in the standings after five matches, six points behind leaders the Czech Republic and five adrift of Iceland.