AMSTERDAM, June 7 Three players have been dropped from the Netherlands squad for their EURO 2016 qualifier against Latvia in Riga on Friday as coach Guus Hiddink trimmed his squad, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Sunday.

Tjaronn Chery (FC Groningen), Davy Propper (Vitesse Arnhem) and Joel Veltman of Ajax Amsterdam have been cut from the 23-man squad for a match the Dutch really need to win to boost their sagging qualification hopes.

Propper made his debut in the 4-3 defeat by the United States in a friendly in Amsterdam on Friday but Chery and Veltman did not play.

The Netherlands are third in Group A with seven points behind leaders the Czech Republic, who have 13, and Iceland on 12. The top two qualify for the finals along with the best third-placed side. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mitch Phillips; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)