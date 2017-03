AMSTERDAM, June 27 The coach of Netherlands club PEC Zwolle said he learnt of his assistant's departure surfing on the internet while on holiday last week.

Ron Jans told Dutch television he was holidaying in Sardinia when he saw a headline that rival Dutch top flight club Twente Enschede had secured an "old acquaintance" as their new assistant coach.

"I wanted to see who it was, so I clicked onto the report and saw it was my own assistant (Rene) Hake."

Later Hake called Jans to say he had discussion with Twente, where he had previously coached, but nothing was yet fixed.

"Two days later he called again to confirm he was moving," Jans said. "Things change quickly and sometimes strangely in the world of football," he told RTV Oost. "But I always worked well with Rene and I'm happy for his new opportunity." (Reporting by Mark Gleeson)