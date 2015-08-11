(Updates with quotes, details of later game)

AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Goalkeeper Martin Hansen scored a sensational stoppage time equaliser with a flying back heel as ADO Den Haag snatched a 2-2 draw with champions PSV Eindhoven in a sensational season opener on Tuesday.

As the home team threw everything into attack in search of last gasp equaliser, the Danish keeper Hansen rushed up from his own box for a 94th minute free kick, got ahead of the defensive line and leapt to back heel the ball in mid-air for what will be hard to beat as goal of the season.

Footage of the amazing goal quickly went viral on social media sites. "I don't know what happened, just instinct!" Hansen was quoted as saying on Den Haag's Twitter site.

PSV had been on course for a successful start to the defence of their crown after going 2-1 ahead just after the hour mark through Luuk de Jong's powerful header.

De Jong, who scored 20 goals last season and was second in the Dutch league's goalscoring charts behind team mate Memphis Depay, sneaked in at the back to finish a cross from Luciano Narsingh.

PSV had taken a controversial 23rd minute lead after Adam Maher scored from an offside position.

But the officiating error seemed to be cancelled out straight from the kick off when Den Haag were awarded a penalty after PSV defender Santiago Arias bundled over Aaron Meijers. Roland Alberg converted the spot kick.

Swedish midfielder Simon Thern scored twice for Heerenveen and new signing Mitchell te Vrede the other in a 3-1 home win over De Graafschap in Tuesday's later game.

Both matches had been moved from last Saturday after police strike action saw the opening weekend of the Dutch league severely disrupted.

The three remaining fixtures will be played on Wednesday.

