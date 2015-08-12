AMSTERDAM Aug 12 NEC Nijmegen, runaway winners of the Dutch second division last season, marked their return to the top flight with a 1-0 home victory over Excelsior Rotterdam on Wednesday.

NEC were one of six clubs that had their opening fixtures of the season postponed at the weekend because of police strike action and they sank Excelsior thanks to an outstanding long-range effort from Navarone Foor two minutes from time.

Twente Enschede, still battling against financial problems, took the lead at Groningen in the 42nd minute as Renato Tapia headed in a corner but the hosts earned a 1-1 draw after Michael de Leeuw equalised from close range in the 84th.

PEC Zwolle surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Cambuur.

New signing Dirk Marcellis was set up for a 31st-minute goal by fellow debutant Lars Veldwijk before Sheraldo Becker extended PEC's advantage with a fine individual effort two minutes later.

Cambuur missed several chances but midfielder Erik Bakker finally pulled one back 20 minutes from time and Sjoerd Overgoor levelled seven minutes later.