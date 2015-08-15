AMSTERDAM Aug 15 Anwar El Ghazi grabbed another double as Ajax Amsterdam registered a second successive 3-0 victory in the Dutch league, against Willem II Tilburg on Saturday.

El Ghazi also scored two goals last weekend when Ajax began their campaign with a win at AZ Alkmaar, just days after being surprisingly knocked out of the Champions League by Rapid Vienna.

Arek Milik gave the former European Cup holders an 18th-minute lead before El Ghazi was on target twice in the second half.

Leaders Ajax have six points from two matches while Willem II have one point.

ADO Den Haag followed up Tuesday's draw with champions PSV Eindhoven by winning 4-1 at Twente Enschede.

New signing Mike Havenaar, the Japanese international, netted a debut goal for Den Haag.

PEC Zwolle were also away winners as they triumphed 3-0 at De Graafschap with all the goals coming in a 16-minute spell in the second half.

