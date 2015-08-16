AMSTERDAM Aug 16 Luciano Narsingh scored twice as champions PSV Eindhoven beat Groningen 2-0 in their first home match of the new Dutch league season on Sunday.

The opening goal came in the sixth minute when Narsingh rounded the goalkeeper after a through pass from new signing Maxime Lestienne.

His second was scored with 15 minutes left to secure PSV's first league win after being held to a 2-2 draw at ADO Den Haag on Tuesday.

Debutant Michiel Kramer, who joined from Den Haag, broke the deadlock for Feyenoord with a 76th-minute goal at SC Cambuur soon after coming on as a substitute.

Veteran Dirk Kuyt, back at the club after eight years away, scored a second in stoppage time to seal a 2-0 victory that followed a 3-2 home win for Feyenoord over Utrecht last weekend.

A 40th-minute penalty converted by Frenchman Sebastien Haller opened the scoring for Utrecht at home to Heerenveen but Luciano Slagveer secured an away point with a late equaliser. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; i)