AMSTERDAM Aug 21 - Uncapped teenage defenders Jairo Riedewald and Kenny Tete were both in a preliminary squad of 31 named by the Netherlands for next month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

New coach Danny Blind's first selection also sees a return for Newcastle United's Vurnon Anita, who won the last of his two caps for the Netherlands five years ago.

Riedewald (18) and Tete (19) began the new season for Ajax as first-choice centre backs for the first time. Tete played his debut game for Ajax only in February.

The Dutch host Iceland on Sept. 3 and meet Turkey away in Konya three days later. Blind has taken over from Guus Hiddink, who resigned at the end of June with the Dutch sitting third in their qualifying group.

The Netherlands, who will trim their squad next Friday, are five points behind leaders Iceland and three behind second-placed Czech Republic in Group A.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Bruno Martins Indi (FC Porto), Jairo Riedewald, Kenny Tete (both Ajax Amsterdam), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain), Virgil van Dijk (Glasgow Celtic), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Stoke City), Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Marco van Ginkel (Stoke City), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United).

Forwards: Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Jeremain Lens (Sunderland), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Robin van Persie (Fenerbahce). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)