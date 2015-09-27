AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 Feyenoord striker Dirk Kuyt opened the scoring early in the second half as they beat PEC Zwolle at home for the second time in four days with a 2-0 win to move up to second place in the Dutch league on Sunday.

Feyenoord followed Thursday's 3-0 Dutch Cup triumph with a league victory to move up to 16 points, three behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam who won on Saturday.

Eljero Elia added a second goal in the final stages as Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronkhorst praised the contribution of his former Netherlands tem mate Kuyt.

"We are enjoying having Dirk with us. His determination and character rubs off on the other players," he said of the 35-year-old forward, who has now scored four goals in seven league outings since joining from Fenerbahce.

Bottom placed de Graafschap picked up their first point of the season, coming back from two goals down despite being down to 10-men to draw 2-2 at home with Willem Ill Tilburg.

They were two goals down at halftime and suffered a further setback when Alexander Bannink was sent off in the 65th minute, only to score through Cas Peters and grab a dramatic equaliser in the last minute from Vincent Vermeij.

Twente Enschede scored twice in the opening 30 minutes through Jari Oosterwijk and Kamohelo Mokotjo to beat Roda JC Kerkrade 2-1 for their first triumph of the league season.

ADO Den Haag's Japan international Mike Havenaar got a double as they were pegged back three times at home to Excelsior in a 3-3 draw, with Adil Auassar scoring twice for the visitors. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by xx; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +447979846152; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)