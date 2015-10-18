AMSTERDAM Oct 18 A hat trick from veteran Dirk Kuyt ensured a handsome 5-2 away win for Feyenoord at Heerenveen on Sunday and a three-point haul to keep pace with Dutch league leaders Ajax Amsterdam.

Michiel Kramer and Simon Gustafson scored the other goals in a first-half rout which saw Feyenoord 5-0 ahead at the break before Henk Veerman pulled two goals back for the hosts.

Feyenoord joined Ajax on 22 points as they recorded a seventh victory in nine games but they remain second on goal difference.

The 35-year-old Kuyt, who returned to his first club from Turkey at the start of the season, now has seven league goals.

"The hat trick is as a result of the great confidence we have in this team," Kuyt told Dutch FOX television after the match.

"A hat trick was on my agenda after my return to Feyenoord. What really mattered was for the team to win but that I got the three goals was enjoyable too."

PEC Zwolle would have moved into third place had they won at home to Vitesse Arnhem but instead they suffered a 5-1 hiding.

Lewis Baker and Dominic Solanke, both on loan from Chelsea, scored the opening two goals for Vitesse, showing no disadvantage from having coach Peter Bosz sitting in the stands after he was suspended by the Dutch football association KNVB last week.

Vitesse - who also scored five goals in their previous league match -- moved into fifth on 17 points, pushing PEC into sixth spot on goal difference.

An own goal from ADO Den Haag defender Gianni Zuiverloon allowed bottom-placed De Graafschap to draw 1-1 away and pick up only their second point of the season.

Centre back Peet Bijen's second-half winner gave Twente Enschede their second win of the season as they beat NEC Nijmegen 1-0 to move clear of the drop zone in Sunday's early match. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)