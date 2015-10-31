AMSTERDAM Oct 31 Ajax Amsterdam's Viktor Fisher scored twice and set up three more goals in a 6-0 home win over Roda JC Kerkrade that took them three points clear in the Dutch league on Saturday.

Ajax have 28 points ahead of Feyenoord, who play on Sunday, and remain four above champions PSV Eindhoven, who won a nine-goal thriller 6-3 at bottom side De Graafschap.

Vitesse Arnhem moved up to fifth with a 3-0 victory at Excelsior Rotterdam, while Groningen enjoyed a 2-0 home triumph over PEC Zwolle with two first-half goals.

Danish striker Fisher put Ajax ahead after four minutes and two minutes later set up Arek Milik for the home side's second.

Milik also scored twice as did Davy Klaassen in an all-out attacking display by Ajax, who brought on 31-year-old defender Johnny Heitinga in the second half, for his first league appearance since returning to the club, to rousing applause.

PSV looked to be similarly unforgiving as they went 3-0 up inside half-an-hour with goals from Davy Proepper either side of an Andres Guardado strike at De Graafschap, who had earned two points from their first 10 games of the league season.

But the Doetinchem club recovered to level before Luuk de Jong put PSV back in front with his ninth of the season in the 67th and fellow Dutch international Luciano Narsingh made it 5-3 in the 83rd. Gaston Pereiro completed the rout in stoppage time.

Vitesse's Dominic Solanke, Kevin Diks and Milot Rashica scored in the win against Excelsior that took the fifth-placed side to 20 points, while Groningen's win over PEC put them one place behind their opponents in seventh also with 17 points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)