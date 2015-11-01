AMSTERDAM Nov 1 A comical own goal by Feyenoord's Sven van Beek, one of several in the Dutch league on Sunday, saw the title challengers slip to a 1-0 defeat at struggling ADO Den Haag.

Van Beek attempted a routine volley to clear a headed ball that looped towards him but, under no pressure, instead guided the ball into the net for the only goal after 69 minutes.

Den Haag finished with 10 men after a second booking for French forward Edouard Duplan eight minutes from time.

Feyenoord stay second on 25 points from 11 matches, three behind Ajax Amsterdam who beat Roda JC Kerkrade 6-0 on Saturday when PSV Eindhoven, in third, won 6-3 at Graafschap Doetinchem.

Heerenveen grabbed a vital 2-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Cambuur as their revival under new coach Foppe de Haan continued. They are now four points above the drop zone.

The hosts were ahead inside four minutes when Cambuur defender Wessel Dammers put through his own net before they added a second half-an-hour later with a Mitchell te Vrede penalty.

Mid-table Utrecht made it back-to-back wins when they triumphed 4-2 against FC Twente, who are just one place and two points above the relegation places with nine.

The hosts profited from an own goal by Twente's 18-year-old goalkeeper Joel Drommel, to go with strikes from Timo Letschert, Nacer Barazite and a Sebastien Haller penalty.

Twente's Ghana forward Thomas Agyepong had put them ahead and Moroccan Hakim Ziyech brought them level at 2-2, but they were unable to contain the hosts in the second half.

NEC moved up to sixth with a 4-2 win at AZ Alkmaar. Striker Anthony Limbombe scored twice for the visitors to go with strikes from Christian Santos and Lucas Woudenberg.

Norwegian midfielder Markus Henriksen netted twice for AZ, who have now taken just one point from the last nine available. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)