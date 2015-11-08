AMSTERDAM Nov 8 Davy Klaassen's deflected goal and some handy goalkeeping from Jasper Cillessen near the end ensured Ajax Amsterdam drew 1-1 at Feyenoord to maintain their lead at the top of the Dutch league on Sunday.

Klaassen equalised with a shot that deflected off fellow Dutch international Terrence Kongolo midway through the second half after Feyenoord had led at halftime through Sven van Beek in a tempestuous tussle which followed Feyenoord's 1-0 win over Ajax in the Dutch Cup 10 days ago.

The draw means Ajax remained top with 29 points while champions PSV Eindhoven jumped above Feyenoord into second spot after they beat Utrecht 3-1.

PSV are on 27 points and Feyenoord third on 26.

"I can live with this 1-1," Ajax manager Frank De Boer told Dutch television.

"Feyenoord were the better side in the first half but after the break we took over the game and deserved to equalise. We had more initiative, more of a grip on the game and attacking intent."

Luuk de Jong was again among the goal scorers as PSV cut into Ajax's lead.

Hector Moreno had PSV ahead early but soon after half-time the visitors were level after Bart Ramselaar had scored.

Santiago Arias put PSV back in front before De Jong squandered a penalty - the seventh unsuccessful effort of the last 11 spot kicks awarded to PSV.

But De Jong made amends soon after to notch his 10th goal of the league season and join Feyenoord veteran Dirk Kuyt at the top of the scorer's chart.

SC Cambuur continued their winless season as they drew 2-2 at home to Groningen to remain second from bottom with seven points from 12 matches.

Cambuur were 2-0 up inside the first quarter-hour after a double from Martijn Barto but let it slip in the second half. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)