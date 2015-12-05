AMSTERDAM Dec 5 Danish striker Viktor Fischer scored twice as leaders Ajax Amsterdam flexed their muscles with a thumping 5-2 home victory over in-form Heerenveen in the Dutch league on Saturday.

The win moves Ajax to 38 points from 15 matches this season, four ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven and six in front of Feyenoord, who have a game in hand and host Heracles on Sunday.

Heerenveen had won three of their previous four league games but were no match for a rampant Ajax side that were 3-0 up inside the opening half-hour.

Fischer bagged the first before turning provider for Arek Milik. German forward Amin Younes then got the third.

Mitchell te Vrede scored his fifth goal in as many games to hand the visitors a lifeline three minutes after halftime, but Fischer restored the three-goal advantage with his second shortly afterwards.

Milik then missed a penalty but Ajax did find their fifth goal through Davy Klaassen and Te Vrede grabbed his second with 11 minutes remaining.

Defending champions PSV looked as though they would have to settle for a point - and be kept scoreless in the league for the first time in 42 matches - before Jorrit Hendrix found a 90th minute winner at wasteful Vitesse.

Luuk de Jong found Hendrix in the penalty-area and the latter side-footed in after Vitesse had spurned a number of good opportunities.

Struggling Twente Enschede came from behind to grab a point in a 1-1 draw at Excelsior but still drop into the relegation play-off positions.

It ends a five-game losing streak for Twente, who fell behind when Tom van Weert put the home side into the lead in the first half.

But Twente's Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech latched onto a poor back-pass from Jeff Stans to net what had seemed an unlikely equaliser.

A first goal for Utrecht by German midfielder Rico Strieder gave his side a 1-0 win at bottom team De Graafschap, despite the visitors finishing with 10 men following a second booking for Mark van der Maarel.