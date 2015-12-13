AMSTERDAM Dec 13 Utrecht midfielder Yassin Ayoub scored three minutes from time to stun Dutch league leaders Ajax Amsterdam and seal a 1-0 home victory on Sunday.

Ajax stay on 38 points after 16 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Feyenoord, while defending champions PSV Eindhoven, held 1-1 by lowly Roda JC on Saturday, are a further point back.

Moroccan Ayoub side-footed home from the edge of the penalty area to compound a disappointing week for Ajax in which they were also knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday following a home draw with Norwegian side Molde.

Feyenoord missed the opportunity to draw level with the Amsterdam club at the top of the table when they were held 1-1 at Groningen having been reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

The visitors had Dirk Kuyt to thank for a point as he equalised with his 13th league goal of the season.

Shortly afterwards Feyenoord defender Jan-Arie van der Heijden received a red card for a professional foul on Jesper Drost as the latter raced clear on goal.

Groningen had earlier taken the lead through forward Michael de Leeuw after the ball rebounded to him off the post following Hedwiges Maduro's header.

PEC Zwolle returned to winning ways in fine fashion with a 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar following first-half goals from Queensy Menig and Kingsley Ehizibue.

Sweden Under-21 striker Muamer Tankovic grabbed a consolation goal for AZ late in injury time at the end of the game.

Fourth-placed Heracles Almelo were held 1-1 at home by Vitesse. Moroccan forward Oussama Tannane put Heracles ahead midway through the second half but 10 minutes later Albanian midfielder Milot Rashica equalised for the visitors. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Clare Fallon)