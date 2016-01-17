AMSTERDAM Jan 17 Ajax Amsterdam's German forward Amin Younes scored the winner as they retained their three-point lead atop the Dutch League with a 1-0 victory at ADO den Haag on Sunday in a match marred by alleged racist chanting.

The win moves Ajax to 44 points from 18 matches ahead of champions PSV Eindhoven who won 2-0 at third-placed Feyenoord.

Younes showed neat skill to score in the 21st minute after bursting into the box, but the game's major talking point was alleged repeated racist chants aimed at Ajax's black defender Riechedly Bazoer from a section of the Den Haag fans.

The Dutch FA said they would send video evidence and a written report of what they termed "jungle sounds" to their prosecutor.

Ajax coach Frank de Boer reacted angrily, calling the chants "outrageous" and telling reporters: "It's clear we must not accept this. Not on the field, not in the Netherlands."

PSV claimed a crucial victory over Feyenoord, which leaves the latter eight points behind Ajax.

Mexican defender Hector Moreno scored on his 28th birthday to give the visitors the lead four minutes after the break before forward Luciano Narsingh made the points safe six minutes from time with an excellent solo effort.

Utrecht made it 13 points from the their last five league games thanks to a 4-1 away win at Groningen despite playing the final 15 minutes with 10 men following a second booking for Andreas Ludwig.

Ludwig had scored their fourth goal just past the hour mark to go with earlier strikes from teenager Bart Ramselaar, Timo Letschert and Chris Kum.

A first-half penalty from NEC Nijmegen's Venezuela forward Christian Santos was enough to hand them a 1-0 victory at home to Willem II and move them up to fifth with 30 points. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)