AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven enjoyed a Mexican feast on Sunday as Hector Moreno scored twice and countryman Andres Guardado added three assists in a 4-2 win over Twente Enschede to close on leaders Ajax Amsterdam.

But the title challenge of third-placed Feyenoord looked to be fading as they lost for a third successive match, this time beaten 4-2 at AZ Alkmaar

PSV had to come back after conceding an early goal to struggling Twente, who scored first through Jari Oosterwijk in the eighth minute.

Moreno netted twice in the space of three minutes midway through the halfway and Luciano Narsingh added another before the break .

Moreno's first came from Guardado's free kick and the second from a corner also delivered by his compatriot. Guardado's long searching pass set Narsingh away for a 3-1 half-time lead.

Twente pulled a goal back through Chinedu Ede in the 69th minute but PSV made sure of victory when Florian Jozefzoon scored their fourth 10 minutes later.

PSV are now on 44 points, three behind Ajax, who won 1-0 on Saturday over Vitesse Arnhem.

Feyenoord slipped 11 points off the pace as Vincent Janssen scored a hat trick for AZ, who also came back from conceding an early goal to win. Janssen is now up to 10 goals for the league season.

A goal three minutes from time from Ruud Boymans, recently returned from a year out through injury, gave Utrecht a 1-0 win at home against PEC Zwolle to move up to a season-high fifth place.

Japan international Mike Havenaar scored twice in the space of three minutes in the second half as ADO Den Haag edged home 2-1 over SC Cambuur, who led when Sander van de Streek scored in the opening quarter-hour. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rob Hodgetts)