AMSTERDAM, March 21 Uncapped defender Rick Karsdorp has been added to the Netherlands squad for upcoming friendlies against France and England after four players withdrew through injury, the Dutch football association KNVB said.

Defenders Daryl Janmaat, Erik Pieters and Ron Vlaar all pulled out of the two internationals, while attacker Jurgen Locadia is also out of the squad, now reduced to 22 players.

Locadia suffered an ankle injury playing for PSV Eindhoven against Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Karsdorp has yet to be capped at senior level but the Feyenoord right back was called up to the squad for the first time last September.

The Netherlands host France in Amsterdam on Friday before facing England at Wembley four days later. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)