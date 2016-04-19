AMSTERDAM, April 19 PSV Eindhoven took over at the top of the Dutch league as Davy Propper's early goal and a Luuk de Jong penalty ensured a 2-0 win over Vitesse Arnhem and sent the home side three points clear of Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Ajax have a better goal difference, however, and will retake the lead on Wednesday if they win at Heerenveen.

Playing against the club he left last season, Propper scored with a 13th minute strike but it took almost an hour before the champions got a second.

Vitesse defender Kevin Diks brought down Maxime Lestienne in the penalty area and De Jong converted the penalty in the 71st minute for his 23rd goal of the league season.

Ajax and PSV have frequently switched places at the top, because they usually do not play on the same day, since Ajax blew open the title race by beating PSV away last month.

PSV now have 78 points, Ajax 75 with Feyenoord a distant third on 56.

Groningen took their tally in the last four games to 10 points as they beat Roda JC Kerkrade 1-0 with Albert Rusnak scoring in the 67th minute and then missing a penalty near the end.

The victory kept up 10th-placed Groningen's chances of qualifying for the end of season play offs to determine a place in next season's Europa League. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alan Baldwin)