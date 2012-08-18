By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM Aug 18 Leroy Fer notched the
51st-minute winner as Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede kept up
their 100 percent start to the Dutch championship season with a
1-0 victory at NAC Breda on Saturday.
Twente have two wins from two games, having scored five
goals and conceded one.
PSV Eindhoven recovered from their opening defeat at RKC
Waalwijk by thrashing Roda JC Kerkrade 5-0.
Kevin Strootman headed them in front after 13 minutes and
Ola Toivonen doubled the lead in the 49th.
Abel Tamata, on loan from PSV, put through his own net 13
minutes from time before Jeremain Lens and Georginio Wijnaldum
completed the rout.
Joris Mathijsen was sent off on his debut for Ronald
Koeman's Feyenoord as they were held 1-1 at home by Heerenveen
who are coached by Marco van Basten.
Mathijsen received his marching orders 14 minutes from time
for a professional foul on Filip Djuricic that gave the
Heerenveen player the chance to open the scoring from the
penalty spot.
Ruben Schaken equalised for Feyenoord with seven minutes to
go after a solo run that took him past three defenders.
Bart van Hintum missed an injury-time penalty for promoted
Zwolle as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Vitesse
Arnhem.
Renato Ibarra scored the only goal for Vitesse after 63
minutes.
