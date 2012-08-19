By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Aug 19 Champions Ajax Amsterdam
scored four goals in the first half as they thrashed NEC
Nijmegen 6-1 on Sunday to claim their first Dutch league win of
the season.
Jody Lukoki opened the scoring in the 13th minute after
Lasse Schone intercepted a pass in midfield. Christian Eriksen
and Tobias Sana then made it 3-0 with only 20 minutes gone.
A blunder by Nijmegen goalkeeper Gabor Babos gifted Theo
Janssen a fourth for the visitors after 37 minutes, with Siem De
Jong and Sana adding two more after the break.
Bram Nuytinck had scored a consolation for the hosts after
the hour to pull it back to 5-1.
United States striker Jozy Altidore scored twice as AZ
Alkmaar enjoyed a 3-1 home win against Heracles Almelo, while
ADO Den Haag needed a late Danny Holla goal to salvage a point
in a 2-2 draw against 10-man RKC Waalwijk.
Waalwijk twice went ahead through Teddy Chevalier, who
scored his second in the 89th with his side down to 10 men after
Sigourney Bandjar's dismissal midway through the second half.
Groningen and promoted Willem II Tilburg also shared the
points in a 1-1 draw.
Twente Enschede won 1-0 at NAC Breda on Saturday and top the
table with a maximum of six points, two clear of a chasing pack
of five clubs led by Ajax.
(Editing by Matt Barker and Tom Pilcher)