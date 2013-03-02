ROTTERDAM, March 2 Ajax Amsterdam struck two first-half goals to beat managerless Twente Enschede 2-0 in the Dutch league on Saturday and remain two points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven who won by the same score at home to VVV Venlo.

First half goals by Niklas Moisander and Toby Alderweireld gave second-placed Ajax victory at Twente, who have not won in seven matches and are looking for a new coach after former England manager Steve McClaren resigned earlier this week.

PSV are top with 53 points from 25 matches ahead of Ajax with Vitesse Arnhem, who beat Utrecht 2-0 on Friday, in third place five points off the pace.

Feyenoord, who visit NEC Nijmegen on Sunday (1130 GMT), are in fourth spot with 47 points ahead of Twente who stay fifth but are now nine points adrift of the leaders.

Twente hoped McClaren's departure would spark a change in their fortunes but they fell behind after four minutes against Ajax when goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov misjudged a drive from 25 metres by central defender Moisander.

Fellow defender Alderweireld made it 2-0 when he flicked on Christian Eriksen's free kick 10 minutes before the break.

"We dominated today for 90 minutes and put Twente under pressure," said Ajax coach Frank de Boer, "but in the last (few) weeks our performance was OK only then we failed to score... two early goals it makes it easy to play our game."

Ajax were eliminated from the Europa League last 32 and lost their Dutch Cup semi-final over the past 10 days as well as being held at home by ADO Den Haag in the league last Sunday.

PSV scored after two minutes against Venlo when youngster Memphis Depay netted Jurgen Locadia's cross but they had to wait until the last minute before a blunder from Niki Maempaa allowed Mark van Bommel to seal the win with a 25-metre free kick.

Heerenveen secured a 2-1 win over NAC Breda in a mid-table clash when Alfred Finnbogason struck twice in the last eight minutes to overhaul the 49th minute opener from Nemanja Gudelj. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Ken Ferris)