Aug 4 Feyenoord started the Dutch league season by conceding a stoppage time goal in a shock 2-1 defeat at PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

PEC went ahead in the 66th minute when Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich headed home a cross by Jesper Drost.

Ruben Schaken equalised four minutes from time, only for Guyon Fernandez, on loan from Feyenoord, to grab the winner for PEC in injury time.

"A few weeks ago I learned that I am was no longer needed in Rotterdam. I hope that by scoring this goal, I showed them what they are missing", Fernandez told reporters after the game.

Promoted Cambuur Leeuwarden, back in the top tier for the first time since 2000, started their new campaign with a goalless draw against NAC Breda while Go Ahead Eagles, returning after a 17-year absence, drew 1-1 at FC Utrecht.