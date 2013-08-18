(Adds quotes and details of later games)

Aug 18 Striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scored both goals as Ajax Amsterdam won an early season meeting with arch rivals Feyenoord 2-1 but the Dutch champions were pushed out of the top three later on Sunday as Twente Enschede went on a six-goal romp.

Luc Castaignos and Quincy Promes scored twice as Twente demolished Utrecht 6-0 to go third on seven points, one more than Ajax, who recovered from a goal down to win their match.

Feyenoord's third successive loss is their worst ever start to a season but coach Ronald Koeman refused to entertain suggestions of a crisis.

"It is not dramatic, we are only talking about three games. We play four of our next five league matches at home," Koeman told Dutch radio after the match.

Italian import Graziano Pelle put Feyenoord ahead after six minutes at the Amsterdam Arena but the lead was short lived when Ruud Vormer brought down Viktor Fischer and Iceland international Sigthorsson converted the resultant spot kick on 31 minutes.

Sigthorsson, beginning to feature regularly after a long series of injuries, put Ajax ahead six minutes later with a shot that went in off the underside of crossbar.

Pelle had the best chance of a poor second half as Ajax held on to stretch their unbeaten run against their Rotterdam rivals to 10 matches.

PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle are the early season pace-setters and their 100 percent records continued following a third win each on Saturday.

PSV defeated Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 while Zwolle thumped NEC Nijmegen 5-1 away.

The pair could have been joined at the summit by Marco van Basten's Heerenveen on Sunday but they suffered a surprise 4-2 defeat at home to Heracles. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Mark Pangallo and Pritha Sarkar)