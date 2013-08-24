Aug 24 Surprise packages PEC Zwolle kept up their 100 percent start to the Dutch season when Guyon Fernandez and Rochdi Achenteh scored in a 2-0 home triumph over Cambuur Leeuwarden on Saturday.

A fourth successive victory moved PEC two points clear at the top of the table while PSV Eindhoven's winning start was halted by a 1-1 draw at Heracles Almelo where Ji-Sung Park marked his return with an 86th-minute equaliser for the visitors.

Lerin Duarte netted after six minutes for Heracles and they also hit the woodwork twice.

South Korean international Park, recently signed from Queens Park Rangers, then came off the bench to score in his first PSV appearance since his last spell at the club in 2005.

PSV, whose starting lineup did not feature a single foreigner in a rarity for Dutch football, had won their first three matches of the season but rested several players with an eye on their Champions League playoff at AC Milan on Wednesday.

Roda JC Kerkrade are fifth after a 4-0 rout of ADO Den Haag while NEC Nijmegen, who fired coach Alex Pastoor last week, let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with RKC Waalwijk.