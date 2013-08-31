AMSTERDAM Aug 31 PSV Eindhoven had a day of celebrations spoiled by unfashionable SC Cambuur as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home in the Dutch championship on their 100th birthday on Saturday.

They missed a chance to go top and temper the disappointment of their midweek Champions League elimination by AC Milan. PEC Zwolle still lead on 12 points before hosting Utrecht on Sunday.

PSV are second with 11 points ahead of Twente Enschede, who drew 1-1 at home to fourth-placed Heerenveen leaving both teams on eight points. Champions Ajax Amsterdam, who are sixth with seven points, play on Sunday at Groningen in the early kickoff.

PSV marked their formation a century ago with several ceremonies in the city, a parade of former players at the game and a post-match party in the Philips Stadium but were unable to break down the resilient defence set out by the visitors.

A hat-trick from Erik Falkenburg saw promoted Go Ahead Eagles Deventer win 4-1 at RKC Waalwijk and move into the top five in another surprise on Saturday,

Falkenburg scored twice in the first 20 minutes and claimed a third just after the hour mark.

A penalty converted by Marnix Kolder in the 71st minute added to the home side's woes but they got a consolation from Denzel Slager with two minutes left.

Twente's Rasmus Bengtsson scored a last-minute equaliser as they fought a strong rearguard action to claim a point against Heerenveen.

The visitors were without injured striker Alfred Finnbogason, who has six goals this season, but took the lead against the run of play through Joey van den Berg in the 64th minute.

Rajiv van la Parra squandered a chance to double Heerenveen's score two minutes later and they paid the price.

"It was a fair result in the end but we were so close to a win it makes it somewhat painful," Heerenveen coach Marco van Basten told Dutch radio.

Heracles Almelo's Australian import Jason Davidson netted just past the half-hour mark as they beat lowly visitors ADO Den Haag 1-0 to register their second win of the season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)