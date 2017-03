Sept 25 Champions Ajax Amsterdam avoided being plunged into crisis after coming from behind to edge past second division FC Volendam 4-2 at the end of extra time in the Dutch Cup second round on Wednesday.

Late goals from Danny Hoesen and Lasse Schone earned Ajax a face-saving victory after they had been 2-1 down in extra time at the Amsterdam Arena.

The win followed two successive 4-0 defeats for Ajax, to Barcelona at the start of their Champions League campaign and away at PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch league on Sunday.

PSV, who lead the league standings, came from a goal down to beat second division Telstar 4-1 in their second-round tie.