Sept 28 PSV Eindhoven lost their unbeaten record in the Dutch League with a 2-1 loss at AZ Alkmaar on Saturday although they stay top after second-placed PEC Zwolle drew 0-0 at home to NAC Breda.

American international Aron Johannsson scored AZ's second-half winner after a defensive error to leave PSV with 15 points from eight games ahead of Alkmaar who are up to fourth on 13.

AZ had taken the lead when Nick Viergever got on the end of a corner after 21 minutes before PSV levelled through Memphis Depay's freekick in the 35th before Johannsson struck.

PEC slipped one place to third behind Ajax Amsterdam who thrashed promoted Go Ahead Eagles 6-0 having been dismantled 4-0 by PSV last Sunday. Ajax and PEC are level on 14 points.

All the Ajax goals came in the second half, four of them in a seven minute spell straight after the interval.

A Jop van der Linden own goal started the rout as Kolbeinn Sigthorsson grabbed two, with one each for Lerin Duarte, Siem de Jong and a first professional goal for Lesley de Sa. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Goodson)