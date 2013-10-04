Oct 4 Luc Castaignos scored his fourth goal of the season to give Twente Enschede a 1-0 win at SC Cambuur and a three-point advantage at the top of the Dutch Championship on Friday.

Felipe Gutierrez and Quincy Promes set up Castaignos for the winner at the end of a sharp passing move.

Castaignos came close to a second goal just after the hour mark, but Twente had to see off a furious finish from the home side in the closing stages.

Twente started the weekend ahead of PSV Eindhoven and Heerenveen on goal difference but moved to 18 points from their first nine games by beating the promoted club.

PSV play on Sunday at home to RKC Waalwijk where a handsome win could move them back to the top of the table on goal difference but Heerenveen's match at ADO Den Haag has been called off because of an unplayable pitch.