Oct 6 PSV Eindhoven scrambled a late 2-1 win over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday but fell short of the outright lead of the Dutch championship as they joined Twente Enschede at the top of the standings.

Both clubs have 18 points but Twente, who were away winners at SC Cambuur on Friday, enjoy a superior goal difference after their first nine games.

PSV's Jurgen Locadia scored two minutes from time after taking advantage of poor positioning by visiting goalkeeper Jan Seda, who up until that stage helped keep the home side at bay.

PSV took the lead after 23 minutes through Swedish striker Ola Toivonen but RKC equalised on the stroke of half time through Robert Braber.

Champions Ajax moved up to third after Sunday's 3-0 home win over Utrecht and Feyenoord went fourth as they continued their revival after a poor start to the season.

Their 2-1 win at Vitesse Arnhem was their fourth in their last five league games and was set up by early goals from Stefan de Vrij and Graziano Pelle.

Richairo Zivkovic scored a 71st minute winner to hand Groningen a 2-1 home win over AZ Alkmaar, who are still to appoint a replacement for former coach Gertjan Verbeek, who was fired last weekend.