Nov 9 Late goals from Mike Havenaar and Davy Propper handed Vitesse Arnhem a 3-1 home win over Utrecht on Saturday and leadership of the Dutch league for the first time in 13 years.

Japan international Havenaar broke the deadlock with five minutes remaining and Proper scored a spectacular effort in stoppage time to take Vitesse to 24 points and above AZ Alkmaar, who have 22 points and play on Sunday at Feyenoord.

Vitesse took an early lead from a fortuitous penalty converted by Ghanaian Christian Atsu, who is on loan from Chelsea, but Utrecht were level just after the hour mark when Steve De Ridder tucked away a spot kick awarded for a handball.

Vitesse were last top of the standings in November 2000, also after the 13th round of the championship, and this season are the seventh different club to spend at least a night atop the table.

Groningen moved to 22 points with a 3-0 away win at Heracles Almelo, coming alive in the last half hour with two goals from Filip Kostic and the opening strike from Richairo Zivkovic.

Two goals from Jarchinio Antonia in the opening 10 minutes set Go Ahead Eagles on their way to a 4-1 win at Roda JC Kerkrade while Mathias Gehrt's double ensured ADO Den Haag moved away from the relegation zone with a 3-0 home triumph over SC Cambuur. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alison Wildey)