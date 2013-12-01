Dec 1 Vitesse Arnhem returned to the top of the Dutch championship on Sunday with an easy home win over SC Cambuur but former European champions PSV Eindhoven lost to Feyenoord and stay in the bottom half of the standings.

Vitesse, who beat SC Cambuur 3-0, regained their two-point advantage at the summit and extended their unbeaten run to six matches with goals from Marko Vejinovic, Kelvin Leerdam and Giorgi Chanturia.

PSV sit 10th in the table as Graziano Pelle scored twice and missed a penalty in a 3-1 win for Feyenoord.

PSV took a 21st minute lead through Adam Maher but Feyenoord fought back with a goal in first-half stoppage time from teenager Jean-Paul Boetius and two in the second half from Pelle, to take his season's tally to 12.

Ajax crowned what stand-in captain Daley Blind called a "dream week" with a 4-0 away win at relegation-threatened ADO Den Haag, after Tuesday's Champions League success over Barcelona.

Davy Klaassen, Viktor Fischer, Ricardo van Rhijn and substitute Bojan Krkic, on his return from injury, scored for the champions.

Ajax are second on 28 points with Twente, who beat Roda JC Kerkrade 2-1 on Friday, third on 27. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)