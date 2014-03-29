March 29 PSV Eindhoven suffered a surprise 3-2 home loss to Groningen on Saturday, just two days after coach Phillip Cocu had a tumour removed from his back, in a setback to their Dutch league title hopes.

Tjaronn Chery scored the second-half winner to end PSV's eight-match winning streak and leave them still six points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam.

Cocu's assistant Ernst Faber was in charge as PSV got off to a flying start with a second-minute goal from Dutch international Memphis Depay.

Two goals in two minutes from teenager Richairo Zivkovic and Filip Kostic turned the match on its head before the 20th minute, however, as Groningen went ahead but PSV equalised before half time through a Jurgen Locadia penalty.

Chery's winner came from a curling free kick that was missed by everyone before floating into the goal.

Bertrand Traore, loaned from Chelsea in January, equalised for Vitesse Arnhem as they drew 2-2 at home against Heerenveen to slip further out of title contention.

A third successive game without a win left Vitesse six points behind Ajax who have two games in hand.

Mike Havenaar tapped home from close range to give Vitesse the lead on the half-hour mark but a 25th league goal of the season for Alfred Finnbogason brought Heerenveen level within eight minutes.

Bilal Basacikoglu put the away side ahead in the second half before Traore's equaliser.

Englishman Michael Higdon scored after just 19 minutes to put NEC Nijmegen ahead but they remained second from bottom after Heracles Almelo came back to win 2-1 with veteran Ghanaian striker Matthew Amoah scoring the winner five minutes into stoppage time.