AMSTERDAM Aug 8 PEC Zwolle's Jesper Drost scored the first goal of the new Dutch league season and Soufian Moro added a late second as they won 2-0 at home to Utrecht on Friday as the campaign got underway.

The victory follows PEC's Dutch Super Cup success last Sunday when they upset champions Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 away.

Drost broke the deadlock in the 74th minute to give PEC a deserved lead after being set up by Jody Lukoki, who had only joined the club from Ajax 24 hours earlier.

Moro replaced Lukoki with eight minutes to go and scored from long range, catching out keeper Robbin Ruiter who had gone up for a corner in stoppage time as Utrecht chased an equaliser.

Champions Ajax open their campaign on Sunday at home to Vitesse Arnhem after runners-up Feyenoord visit ADO Den Haag. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)