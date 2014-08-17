AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Lasse Schone was among the goals for a second successive week as Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam won 3-1 away to spoil the home debut of new AZ Alkmaar coach Marco van Basten.

The victory means Ajax share the early season lead with PEC Zwolle and PSV Eindhoven, who both won their second game of the new league season on Saturday, and Groningen, who beat Heracles Almelo 3-1 on Sunday.

Newly promoted Excelsior Rotterdam won 3-2 at home to Go Ahead Eagles while Utrecht were 2-1 winners over Willem II Tilburg in Sunday's other games.

Denmark international Schone, who scored twice against Vitesse Arnhem last week, set up the opening goal for Davy Klaassen and netted the second himself before substitute Anwar El Ghazi got the third on the stroke of fulltime.

"Ajax dominated the ball and quickly got a good goal. We struggled with both defence and attack and it was only right that we lost," said Van Basten, the former Ajax idol who both played and coached the team.

A gust of wind helped Go Ahead Eagles' Erik Cummins score with a kick out from his own penalty area for the first goal by a goalkeeper in the Dutch league since 2005 but he still finished on the losing side, beaten by a last-minute penalty as Excelsior moved onto four points.

The Rotterdam club squandered a 2-0 lead but the stoppage-time spot kick converted by Sander Fischer ensured a narrow win.

Substitute Leon de Kogel scored a late winner too for Utrecht in a sluggish performance but Groningen were more emphatic in their success after being 2-0 up at halftime.