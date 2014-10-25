AMSTERDAM Oct 25 Ajax Amsterdam secured their first league win in three games and maintained their perfect home record against Go Ahead Eagles with a 3-1 victory at the Amsterdam Arena on Saturday.

Ajax had won all 29 previous encounters against Go Ahead in Amsterdam and Frank de Boer's men looked in complete control when Anwar El Ghazi opened the scoring in the 10th minute, as the gifted winger tucked home the rebound after Arkadiusz Milik's initial effort had struck the post.

The home side were looking to extend their lead but were caught on the break as Go Ahead striker Fernando Lewis equalised with a well-placed shot past Jasper Cillessen just moments before the half-hour mark.

Ajax, who had suffered a 3-1 Champions League defeat at Barcelona on Tuesday, recovered from Lewis's equaliser and grabbed the win thanks to second-half goals by Milik and Lasse Schone.

PSV Eindhoven top the table with 21 points, one clear of Ajax, but can restore a four-point margin by beating Utrecht away on Sunday.

Vitesse Arnhem, who are seventh with 15 points from 10 games, were held to a 2-2 home draw by 16th-placed NAC Breda on Saturday, as Vitesse midfielder Marko Vejinovic and NAC striker Adnane Tighadouini both scored two goals. (Editing by Toby Davis)