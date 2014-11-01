AMSTERDAM Nov 1 PSV Eindhoven retained their four-point lead over Ajax Amsterdam as the Dutch league leaders beat ADO Den Haag 1-0 at home on Saturday despite being hampered by an early red card for Jorrit Hendrix.

Champions Ajax thrashed FC Dordrecht in a carefree 4-0 win but are still playing catch-up.

Despite being one man down for an hour, PSV always looked the likeliest to break the deadlock in a pulsating match and Memphis Depay rewarded their attacking intentions with his 49th-minute goal, helping PSV to a total of 27 points.

Hendrix had been dismissed for a second booking.

Ajax did not have to get out of second gear at the Amsterdam ArenA against 17th-placed FC Dordrecht and could save their energy ahead of the Champions League visit of Barcelona on Wednesday.

The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute as livewire forward Anwar El-Ghazi used his pace and physical strength to shake off his markers and send a low cross to Lasse Schone, who put the ball into the empty net.

Dordrecht's Josimar Lima was sent off for his second booking in the 61st minute and Schone soon completed his double with a well-placed free kick, followed by goals by Joel Veltman and Lucas Andersen.

Feyenoord are third on 20 points from 11 games after a 2-0 home win over fifth-placed PEC Zwolle, courtesy of second-half goals by Sven van Beek and Jean-Paul Boetius.

Twente Enschede climbed to fourth after Rasmus Bengtsson and Youness Mokhtar provided the goals after the break in a 2-0 win over Heerenveen in Enschede. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)