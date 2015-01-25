AMSTERDAM Jan 25 A rare goalless draw between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord on Sunday represented bad news for the two main pursuers of leaders PSV Eindhoven at the head of the Dutch league standings.

Both sides needed a victory to put just the slightest pressure on runaway leaders PSV, who now have a six-point advantage over champions Ajax and 14 points over third-placed Feyenoord.

It was only the second time the great 'Klassieker' fixture of the Dutch season had ended in a goalless draw. The previous time was in 1978.

Feyenoord dominated proceedings at the home of the team who are seeking a record fifth successive title and had two good chances in the first half.

Colin Kazim-Richards shot wide and then Jean-Paul Boetius has his shot cleared off the line by Ajax striker Arkadiusz Milik.