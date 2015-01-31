AMSTERDAM Jan 31 Memphis Depay made up for a penalty miss by netting the winner for PSV Eindhoven as they scored twice in the last six minutes to defeat Willem II 2-1 on Saturday and extend their lead at the top of the Dutch league.

Robert Braber had put Willem II ahead in Eindhoven yet after Depay had missed from the spot, Jurgen Locadia drew the leaders level six minutes from time and Depay spared his own blushes with the winner three minutes later.

It enabled PSV to move up to 52 points from 20 matches, and extend their lead to nine points over champions Ajax Amsterdam, who have a game in hand and travel to Vitesse on Sunday.

Willem II were ahead on the half-hour mark as Braber headed home a corner from Stijn Wuytens at the near post.

Greek goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou was adjudged to have fouled substitute Locadia to hand PSV a chance from the spot 16 minutes from time, but Depay spurned the opportunity, his fourth miss out of seven penalties in the Eredivisie.

Jerson Cabral struck a post as Willem II went close to extending their advantage, but soon afterwards PSV drew level as Locadia blasted the ball under Lamprou.

Depay brought relief to the Philips Stadion as he grabbed the winner after a header from a corner by teammate Jeffrey Bruma landed fortuitously at his feet. (Writing by Nick Said; Editing by Ian Chadband)