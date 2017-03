AMSTERDAM Feb 3 PSV Eindhoven defender Jetro Willems was sent off in a Dutch league record time of 29 seconds on Tuesday but the 10 men still won 2-0 at NAC Breda to stretch their lead at the top.

The Netherlands international was dismissed by referee Kevin Blom for a wild challenge on Gill Swerts, although the NAC player managed to jump out of the way.

The time of the dismissal beat the one minute 19 seconds it took before Ivory Coast international Bonaventure Kalou was sent off for Feyenoord at Heerenveen in early 2001.

NAC failed to capitalise on their one-man advantage and second-half goals from Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum put PSV 12 points clear of Ajax Amsterdam, who play on Thursday.

Depay is now the league's top scorer with 13 goals.