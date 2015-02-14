AMSTERDAM Feb 14 Heracles Almelo boosted their Dutch championship survival hopes after they snapped a run of seven league matches without victory with a surprise 2-0 win over Feyenoord on Saturday.

Bryan Linssen scored on the stroke of halftime and Thomas Bruns added a second six minutes from time to see Heracles move level on 20 points with 15th place Go Ahead Eagles, while Feyenoord slipped further behind in the title race.

"We were never in the game and that's what happens when you don't make any chances," Feyenoord coach Fred Rutten told NOS Radio.

"We didn't deserve to get anything out of it," he told .

Feyenoord remain third on 41 points, 20 behind leaders PSV Eindhoven, who beat AZ Alkmaar 4-2 on Friday.

Second placed Ajax Amsterdam can go eight points clear of Feyenoord if they win at home to Twente Enschede on Sunday.

Former Dutch international Demy de Zeeuw returned to the professional game after a seven-month hiatus and scored twice on debut for second from bottom NAC Breda but they still went down 2-3 to ADO Den Haag.

De Zeeuw, who played in the 2010 World Cup for the Netherlands, joined Breda last week after being without a club since his loan deal with Anderlecht ended last year.

Michiel Kramer, with his second of the night, scored the late winner for ADO who twice came back after going a goal down.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)