AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Bottom placed Dutch league club Dordrecht have fired coach Ernie Brandts, local media reported on Friday.

The 59-year-old departs after just two wins in 23 games this season which has left the club last in the 18-team standings with just 12 points.

They were beaten 6-1 by Utrecht last Sunday.

Assistants Rogier Molhoek and Gerard de Nooijer will take over for Sunday's visit to runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Brandts, a former Dutch international who played in the 1978 World Cup, took over at the start of the season after Dordrecht had won promotion. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)